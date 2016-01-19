CHENNAI: Just when every other political party in Tamil Nadu is groping in the dark about ‘suitable allies’ to face the Assembly elections, Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, as always, stood ahead of others in sounding the poll bugle by inviting applications from party aspirants in all 234 constituencies to contest the ensuing polls.

“ Party aspirants who wish to contest the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Pondicherry Union Territory, can file their applications from January 20 to February 3,” Jayalalithaa said in a statement here. Party treasurer and finance minister O Panneerselvam said the application fee for Tamil Nadu would be `11,000 per aspirant, while it would be `5,000 for Puducherry. For aspirants in Kerala, the fee would be `2,000. “It is our supremo’s routine to approach everything positively and carry out everything on time and systematically. Amma has not started the election preparations only now. We have already appointed our vote canvassers for over 65,000 booths. Just because the opposition parties are yet to consolidate their position and decide on their alliances, we need not wait for it to happen. In the past too, Amma had announced election-related works well ahead,” said C Ponnaiyan, party organising secretary. Pointing out that the AIADMK had the highest number of members compared to other parties in the State (over 1.5 crore), he said the announcement on seeking applications well in advance shows that “we have a clear approach and goal”.