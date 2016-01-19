CHENNAI: Durga Prasad, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner of Chennai region never thought he would be accosted by the Central Bureau of Investigation on a Sunday afternoon while collecting a bribe from one of his consultants at Stedford Hospital Road in Ambattur.

It was a trap meticulously planned by the Central Bureau of Investigation to catch Prasad with bribe money extracted from a private educational institution in a matter pertaining to subterfuge of wages for the purpose of Provident Fund deduction for employees.

At around 14.55 hours, a white Scorpio bearing Tamil Nadu registration (TN 22 CL 0508) parked in front of Sudalaimuthu’s residence. It was driven by one Raja, an auditor.

Inside the vehicle were Prasad and enforcement officer of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Elumalai.

As the vehicle halted, Sudalaimuthu came out of his apartment with a green plastic cover and handed it over to Durga Prasad. After taking a look inside the cover, Prasad handed it over to Elumalai. The notes were in the denomination of Rs 1,000 and had been withdrawn from Union Bank of India on January 2, 2016.

The entire operation was witnessed by a vigilance official who was briefed by the Central Bureau of Investigation about the transaction. The official raised an alarm, following which Central Bureau of Investigation officials intercepted the car and ascertained the identity of those inside the car and the reason for their visit to the residence of Sudalaimuthu.

When questioned, the regional provident fund commisioner, Prasad, said he had gone to the residence of Sudalaimuthu to get a loan that he requested from him. The amount is for Raja, the auditor, who was driving the car. However, Prasad could not explain the quantum of loan and after further questioning replied it was around Rs 20 to Rs 25 lakh.

In order to ascertain the facts, Sudalaimuthu was summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation . Sudalaimuthu revealed that following the instructions of Elumalai and another Employees Provident Fund Organisation enforcement officer Manikandan, he received a sum of Rs 15 lakh from one Dasarathan and one Sengotaiyan of a private educational institution through his manager Surya Narayanan, a few days ago.

It is learnt that Sudalaimuthu got Rs 50,000 as commission for the entire transaction.

Later during the interrogation, it was learnt through Elumalai that Manikandan received a sum of Rs 25 lakh from the representatives of the education institution a few days back. The sum of Rs 15 lakh was handed over to Sudalaimuthu who was to deliver it to Durga Prasad.

However, the entire transaction had gone wrong as Central Bureau of Investigation got a whiff of it.