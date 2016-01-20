Sixty seems to be a rather unlucky number for musicians of late. After the passing of Natalie Cole (65) and David Bowie (69), the latest big name to pass on is Glenn Frey (67) — guitarist of the Eagles. The musician who co-wrote Hotel California passed away on Monday after succumbing to complications arising from rheumatoid arthritis, colitis and pneumonia.

While his name may not be as familiar in Chennai as the band itself, what many don’t know is that Frey co-founded the Eagles in 1971 with Don Henley, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner.

City Express catches up with musicians in their 60s and younger, who grew up on the Eagles, take us through their earliest memories of their music and tell us why ‘they can check out anytime they like, but no one ever wants to leave.’

Austin D’Costa, Drummer (61)

My favourite song of the Eagles like most people is Hotel California. Back in the day, when I played at all the five-star hotels in the city, that song would get requested at least three times a night. And from what I hear, it still does.

Revi Thomas, Vocalist (67)

The beauty of the Eagles is that their music was not just easy listening, but easy to sing along as well. Their songs made their way into every jam session we had in college, because it was difficult to perform an Eagles song badly!

Jim Satya, Bass Guitarist (48)

I think the first Eagles track that I heard was New Kid in Town. It’s especially memorable for me because we performed it on the last day of school at Don Bosco. I still play that song in my car quite regularly. And these days, my 14-year-old son Sunil can’t stop singing it.

Timmy Madhukar, Keys (43)

The song that comes to mind when I hear the name Glenn Frey is The Heat is On. It was a track that I really liked, but wasn’t actually an Eagles song, he released it solo in 80s. But there’s a lot of nostalgia. Their music takes me all the way back to school. I was about 15 when I heard them on radio for the first time as a kid.