CHENNAI: Finance Minister, O Panneerselvam, on Thursday told the State Assembly that Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would take all possible legal steps for the resumption of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The people know that she has already taken several steps in this regard. The Minister further clarified that since the cases relating to Jallikattu were pending before the Supreme Court, it would be inappropriate to discuss that issue in the House.

When Congress MLA S Vijayadharini said the House should discuss the matter of issuing an Ordinance for the resumption of Jallikattu, Panneerselvam said neither the DMK nor the Congress has any locus standi on the Jallikattu issue as “bulls were included in the list of performing animals only during the previous UPA regime, leading to the ban on Jallikattu.” Earlier, during zero hour, DMK floor leader MK Stalin sought permission for discussing the Jallikattu issue. The Speaker said the members could raise it during the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Demanding a discussion immediately, members of the DMK, CPM and CPI staged a walk out. Ganeshkumar (PMK) and MH Jawahirullah (MMK) also urged the government to ensure the resumption of this traditional sport.