CHENNAI: Vishal Jain, Governor-appointed Syndicate nominee, was selected as member of the convener committee, University of Madras on Thursday.

The university Syndicate met on Thursday with a single point agenda, selection of members for the convener committee, which will be looking after the functioning of the university as the Vice-Chancellor’s post is lying vacant. After former VC R Thandavan’s tenure ended in January, the then Higher Education Secretary, Apoorva, was made the chairman of this committee with Director of Collegiate Education K Sekar and professor Thangam Menon as other two members.

On Menon’s retirement, professor Jothi K Sivagnanam replaced her. But he was not allowed to continue by Apoorva following a serious of allegations against him. He had approached the court and the matter is sub judice. Professor Seeman Narayanan, who was appointed to this post, retired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the State government had transferred Apoorva to the TN Medical Services Corporation and A Karthick was appointed as Secretary (full additional charge).

AT the Syndicate meeting held on Thursday, Karthick was formally made the chairman of the convener committee. University sources told Express that Karthick, in turn, selected Vishal Jain, who was recently nominated to the Syndicate by the Governor to replace Seeman Narayanan unilaterally.