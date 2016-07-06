CHENNAI: It was the second task in the Triwizard tournament. Harry Potter had popped the Gillyweed he got from Dobby before the heroic double rescue act and was named the first runner up. Some story, eh? Shriya Ishwar Prasad couldn’t agree more. “Harry has been a great inspiration for me. The way he deals with his friends and villains have influenced me a lot,” said the 10-year-old after clinching gold in the 33rd sub junior national aquatic championship in Bengaluru recently.

To be a role model to someone at such a young age is no easy task. “Shakti is only six and she looks up to her sister and says she wants to be just like her. She thinks Shriya has already achieved everything in her life,” said Lavanya, their proud mother.

With a goal to represent the country in future, the RA Puram resident is already a super star among her friends. Being felicitated with a drum roll is not an everyday routine in a school. Yes, that’s how famous she has become in Kids Central Primary School, Kotturpuram.

Shriyas coach, Mukundan of ORCA, is of course proud. “I met her for the first time when I was with Madras Club a couple of years back. After that, when she came to me a month back, I was very surprised. She was very tall and that’s a great advantage for breast stroke. She was extremely dedicated and grabbed my teaching very quickly. I am very surprised that she managed to pull it off within such a short period.”

Like the letters that flooded the Dursley household at No 4 Privet Drive, Shriya too is waiting for hers. “Given a chance, I will definitely catch a train to my own version of Hogwarts,” said the fantasy fan.

The 5th grader loves meeting new people as much as she loves her fantasies. During the event, she was able to talk to a lot of swimmers from other states. “I spoke to girls from Maharashtra, who were also champions. I have made a lot of friends and hope I can continue travelling and realise my dreams,” she says.