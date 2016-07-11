CHENNAI: She started learning Bharatanatyam at three from renowned dancer Sri Krishnan and then took theory lessons at Kalakshetra School for Arts, Chennai. Dancer-cum-choreographer Lakshmi Venkatesh, who heads a group of over 70 students at Sri Paadham Academy of Dance, Dubai chapter, was recently in the city for her production Sarvam Shivamayam.

“It’s always special to perform in Chennai. My students from Dubai have relatives here,” says the dance academy’s director. The thematic dance is a two-hour presentation of Lord Shiva, the main deity at Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram. “The dance revolves around Lord Shiva — the Lord of Kailasa. The first part shows the faces of Shiva — the five elements and directions in which he performs his functions to protect the universe,” she said.

The second part of the production is that of Nandanaar or Tirunalaippovar. The songs composed by Gopala Krishna Bharathi in the 19th Century on Nandanaar is the basis of the dance production. “Since we focus on Chidambaram Nataraja, how can we forget the story of Nandanaar, whose only desire was to get a darshan of the lord at the Chidambaram Temple! It dwells on the journey of Nandanaar and reflects his devotion to Shiva, who reciprocates with equal love his devotee,” Lakshmi explains. Lakshmi performed the nattuvangam during the production on Sunday. Talking about experimenting with new concepts, she says, “You need new concepts; audiences don’t have the patience to watch something mediocre. It’s our duty to give them something different, but it’s important to keep the roots intact.”

The production of Sarvam Shivamayam has 20 students (10-16 years) from the dance school and a live orchestra with Sai Ratna Sabapathi (vocal), Guru Baradwaj (mirudhangam), Selva Prasad (violin) and Raja Gopalan (special effects). The show will be held at Thillai Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram on July 17.

“Performing on the theme of Lord Shiva at the renowned temple gives me goosebumps. It’s a dream come true for every dancer!” she smiles.