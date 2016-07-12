CHENNAI: It appeared like a message about women’s safety, just in the times when many are worried about the issue. The message — along with an image of the state’s emblem and the name of ‘Tamil Nadu police’, apparently taken from the state police’s website — said women can SMS the vehicle number of a taxi cab they are travelling in, to a mobile number and in case of emergencies, the vehicle will be tracked through GPRS by the city police.

Further, it read the ‘good service’ was being promoted on the Tamil Nadu Police ‘citizen portal’. It also said that after you send the SMS, you will also receive an acknowledgement SMS and the police will start tracking the vehicle using GPRS. It ended with this: Share as many as you can... Help your sister, mom, your wife and female friends.

Through the message was designed make it look authentic, it’s easy to call their bluff. One, a vehicle cannot be tracked suddenly by GPRS, unless the device is installed in it. If at all, only the phone number from which the SMS was sent can be tracked. For that too, the police have legal procedures to follow. And even with all this, how can the police be sure if a person is safe?

When City Express scanned and searched all the sections of the state police’s official website (tnpolice.gov.in), we found there was no such announcement. And when we dialled the number mentioned in the message, a recorded voice in Marathi said the number is not in use. We couldn’t help but wonder: whoever was looking to create a bit of hype, had little to no imagination!