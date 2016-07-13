CHENNAI: Hope is what the families of 23 fishermen, who were languishing behind the bars in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for over two years, sustained on despite leading a hand-to-mouth existence.

The 27-month ordeal pushed some of the families into deep debt even as they kept alive the hopes of seeing their men return home safe, recounted Sahayam, who was eagerly waiting for her husband Antony at the Chennai airport. He is among the first batch of 11 fishermen who reached Chennai late on Tuesday night.

The 11 were identified as Sahay Antony, Jerome, Arasu, Roston, Ramesh, Johnson, Sahay Abhishek, Prakasam, Silva, Joseph and Sasikumar. Nine of them are from Kanniyakumari, while the other two hail from neighbouring Tirunelveli, National Domestic Workers Movement and Migrant Forum State coordinator Valarmathi told Express. Minister D Jayakumar and other senior officials received them at the airport.

Their arrival outside the airport was delayed by 30 minutes over visa issues.

These fishermen were hired by Mathar Ali and Jamal Ali of UAE in October 2013. Trouble began for them after a UAE fisherman died. The UAE authorities detained the Indian fishermen on suspicion over his death.

Thus began the long wait for justice. A UAE court finally acquitted them, enabling the first batch of 11 fishermen to return. Sahayam, hailing from Rajathimangalam Thurai in Nagarcoil, said another 12 fishermen were expected in a day or two.

“The detention of the fishermen pushed the families to penury. We were denied loans and were forced to shift our children from private schools to government schools,” she said.

Celine, whose husband Joseph was among the 11, recalled how the family lived on rice procured from the Public Distribution System. “The children longed for good food. I had to console them saying that we would go out once their father returned,” she said. Adding to her anguish was a rumour that Joseph had died in an accident there. “His return is like getting alms from the God,” Celine said.

Now that the fishermen are back, the families do not want them to ever go abroad. “We will live with bare minimum but I will never let him leave,” says Sahayam. “Another batch of 13 fishermen are expected on Wednesday, but we don’t have any further details,” she added.