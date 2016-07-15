CHENNAI: DESCRIBING the brutal attack of police on three members of a family at Chengam on July 11 as an ‘unsavoury incident’ and thanking the social media, which aired the attack, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State government to provide at its cost, the best treatment to the trio at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Justice P N Prakash gave the direction while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Raja of Chengam, injured in the mindless attack. An auto driver, Raja had alleged that he, his wife and son were brutally attacked by an SI and two constables attached to the Chengam town police station, last Monday. He prayed for criminal action against the three cops after registering an FIR and to suspend them from service.

When the matter came up today, the Public Prosecutor told the judge that the petitioner, his wife and son were now admitted in the Government Hospital in Tiruvannamalai. The three policemen, who were involved in the incident, have been transferred and posted in non-sensitive posts viz Armed Reserve. He also submitted that an RDO enquiry has been ordered and immediately after enquiry, action will be taken as per his report. “This court is of the view that it will be in the interest of justice if three victims are immediately transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here,” the judge said.