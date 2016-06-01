CHENNAI: Which is greater Krishna — Karma Yoga or Jnana Yoga? Arjuna’s confusion on hearing Sri Krishna’s exposition on knowledge and action breaks out as questions in the third chapter of the Bhagavad Gita. Swami Chaitanyananda, acharya, Chinmaya Mission, Kolkata, said the question was similar to a student asking her mother, “Should I take the premedical test or enter medical college?

The paths of action and knowledge are not for two different people, but for the same person to follow at different times. Actions done with the right attitude gives the qualification to enter the path of knowledge. Without performing action, renouncing it is impossible. The ignorance of our true nature appears as a thought and thought appears as physical activity. When you feel full, there is no incompleteness and hence there is no action. Incompleteness comes because we identify with this body as one’s self.

The Bhagavad Gita is an operating manual for life for the complicated device called the human body. Right action with the right attitude will purify our mind and then retire from action to enter the path of meditation. ‘Nothing to get, nowhere to go, only to know who are you and where are you,’ is the watchword. Vasana or desires need fields to get exhausted. Through the mind we have to control the organs of perception. The work has to be done in a detached manner without the idea of doership and without attachment to results of the action or laziness.

The world is cosmos. If you don’t follow the rules, it will become chaos. Desires cover the intellect and veil perception.They cannot be fulfilled. To get rid of desires, the cause — ignorance has to be removed. Catch the enemy of desire and win the battle of life Arjuna, impels Krishna.