He vows to break a record, and does it too

Swimmer D Adhithya had promised his mother that he would break a record. And he broke the State record for the 200-metre butterfly stroke at the State Aquatic Championship recently

CHENNAI: I owe my mother so much. She always motivated and supported me through the best and worst times of my life,” said D Adhithya, after bagging the boys’ individual championship in Group 2 at the 33rd sub-junior and 43rd junior State aquatic championship that ended on Sunday at the Velachery Aquatic Complex here.

One of the most talented young swimmers from Tamil Nadu, Adhithya has had his fair share of ups and downs in his fledgling career. “It hasn’t been an easy ride for me, and I worked extremely hard for this event. So I’m happy that it paid off with the individual championship, and a record as well. I’m happy, and proud of what I have been able to achieve at the State meet,” beams the 14-year-old.

He.jpgAdhithya broke the 200m butterfly State record, clocking 2 min 17.38 sec. He now broke the record created by fellow TSPA swimmer S Premnath (02’21.02), since 2005. “I just want to thank my family, coach and friends for their support,” he added.

The 2012 sub-junior nationals best male swimmer fell in love with the sport when he was six. “I once went with my family for swimming at Velachery, and that’s when I fell in love with the sport. That’s when I told my mother I wanted to get into swimming, and they didn’t refuse. In fact, my grandfather wanted me to do something in sports as he felt I was too hyperactive, and wanted me to channel that energy into something productive,” recalls the G K Shetty Hindu Vidyalaya student.

His mother, N Bindhu, has supported Adhithya since his father passed away when he was just three years. “He told me before the event that he would break a record, and that everyone would be taking his name at the venue. And he lived up to his promise,” says Bindhu, HR Manager at ITC, Tata Group.

Bindhu also adds that his performance over the last year has not met expectations. “But he worked so hard for this championship! I cannot explain how I feel, but he deserves this. The competition is never easy with swimming, so that makes it all the more special,” she adds. 

