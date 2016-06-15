CHENNAI: TIGHTENING the measures to protect idols in temples under its purview, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has warned lower level officials at the temples that they would be held responsible if any idol was stolen. Further, the compensation for the loss would be recovered from them.

In a circular issued in this regard, the department elaborated the 46-point security measures for protecting temple assets including idols, jewellery and other articles that have antique value.

Though several security measures were in place, there is increased apprehension that thefts take place because of the lack of attention on the part of subordinate employees in the temples.

Sources said already IP cameras that would capture images even in the dark have been installed in a few hundred temples and works are on to install them in other temples too. The top officials in the temples should ensure whether the warning systems in the premises including the alarm are working well.

The circular said tri-lock system should be followed where priceless idols and other materials are kept. “One key should be with the archaka, second one with the temple employee and the third with the Executive Officer of the temple. All doors should be locked properly and it should be recorded in the appropriate register.”

To ensure that night duty watchmen are alert, TellTale clocks should be used. Frequent meetings with the police department should be organised to strengthen the security measures in the temple. In important temples, night patrolling should be conducted not only in outer prakaras but also in inner prakaras. Apart from these, assistance from the social service organisations could also be sought for protecting temple assets.

Since breaking hundis in temples had been happening frequently, security alarms should be installed in all temples on a warfooting, the circular said. Watchmen should be appointed on outsourcing basis and patrolling should be done on rotation basis, night and day.