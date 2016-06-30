CHENNAI: Many of us are fond of art and love creativity. But have you met someone who has specialised in art and creativity related activities like calligraphy, interior designing, building design, fashion communication, embroidery, sketching, cushion making… and the list goes on. Meet Christina Ranjan who is adept in all these crafts and claims modestly she is on the learning curve. Recalling her art journey, Christina shares interesting details about calligraphy. “I have been practising Calligraphy for more than 10 years now, it has been my passion right from school days,” she said.

A lecturer, Christina teaches in almost all the design schools in the city and is a part-time lecturer at the INIFD, Chennai for Interior Designing. She also specialises in interior designing. “Along with arts I had another passion for psychology. So I took up home science, nutrition and psychology in school and topped the state in Class 12 board exam in psychology,” she beamed. Christina started her own studio called Christina’s Arts Studio exclusively for women and children in 2014 to empower them.

“I loved arts from childhood and wanted to take up something related to creativity. Being the only child for my parents, I wasn’t allowed to venture out of home. So they brought home a tutor for me and I learnt many arts like sketching, Tanjore painting, terracotta jewellery, album making and a lot more.”

Christina is holding a calligraphy workshop for nearly 30 people in a tie-up with That Madras Place and Hindustan Trading Company, Royapettah. The workshop is for 3 days and for 4 hours each day. “The workshop is conducted to bring back to life the most forgotten activity today — writing. We are so much driven by technology that we have almost forgotten writing. Calligraphy will revive this in us.”

According to her, calligraphy is a meditative and relaxing activity. “When we sit for calligraphy our posture, concentration and motor co-ordination are all important. When we don’t have any of these, we do not get the desired effect,” she explained. Calligraphy can be for leisure as well as for designing logos and posters. What is the status of calligraphy in India? Christina says this art has a long way to go in the country. Simply because people are more technology driven and they tend to forget writing completely. Anyone above the age of 12 can take up to calligraphy, because there are a lot of technicalities like parallel and perpendicular lines which one should know before he or she starts to learn the art. Summing up her works, Christina says, “it is a continuous learning for me and I will do the same in future too.”