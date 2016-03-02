He stunned his listeners with his first film song in superhit film Thani Oruvan (2015). We are talking about Kannala Kannala fame singer, Kaushik Krish. The official song had crossed more than 1.4 million views on YouTube, according to sources. With a mega hit debut song, he went on to sing another popular number in Aranmanai-2 (2016). Feeling elated over his hit numbers, this young singer is ready to take on new assignments with vigour. City Express caught up with him to know his views on god and spirituality.

Do you believe in God?

Yes I do.

If god grants you one wish, what would you ask?

I would ask him for world peace.

Fate or willpower?

Well, I believe in both actually.

If you had to describe god in a song? How would you?

I’d say, “He is a big network who takes care and controls us.”

For those who don’t believe in god?

Please love the people around you.

Things in which you see Him.

Human acts of love, my parents, a stranger who helps me in trouble and people who take care of me.

Do you believe in miracles?

An ordinary student from Loyola College’s VisCom became a singer. Hence, miracles do happen!

Your views on religion?

Religion is just for namesake.

Paradise, avatars, souls. Any supernatural concepts you believe in?

None of those.

What is life?

Life is an ice-cream. Enjoy before it melts.