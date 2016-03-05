Water Expo Offers Wide Platform

The 10th anniversary edition of Water Expo 2016 was held at Chennai Trade Centre. The three-day event was packed with extensive activities, exchange of knowledge and technology, and open interaction with the wastewater fraternity. As one of the largest show in this field, Water Expo 2016 extended a platform to discuss issues like clean water supply to rural areas, desalination, drinking water, process water, wastewater and zero liquid discharge in one comprehensive show. Over 300 exhibitors, 5,000 products and 25,000 experts took part.

kabadi Hat-trick

St Joseph College of Engineering run by MMI Fathers and DMI Sisters at Sriperumbudur has won three consecutive kabadi tournament namely State-level inter-collegiate, Anna Sports Fest 2016 and zonal-level.

Convocation at St Peter’s College

The 5th convocation of St Peter’s College of Engineering and Technology was held at the college auditorium. Principal S Selvan welcomed the gathering. The chairperson Banumathi Thambidurai initiated the graduation ceremony. The convocation address was by the chief guest S Ganesan, registrar, Anna University. In his speech, he stressed on the importance of higher education in India. “Technology depends on knowledge. Nothing comes for free even knowledge,” Ganesan said. Further, he distributed the degrees to 343 UG and 48 PG students.