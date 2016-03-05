If you are you a South Indian food lover and have always wanted to learn the culinary basics of authentic South Indian cuisines and delectable dishes, look no further. Here’s a complete samayal (cooking) guide cum workshop which will aquaint you with the best ways to make arachuvitta sambhar, varieties of rice like brinji, tomato rice, lemon rice, etc; bhajjis, lemon rasam, Chettinad urulai curry, vazhaipoo vadai, chutneys, idlis, dosas and other variety of Tamil recipes by expert home chefs.

Register yourself for `1,500. The workshop will be conducted at Food Consulate, Velachery on March 5 between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm.