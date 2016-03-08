CHENNAI: Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa on Monday greeted womenfolk on the eve of International Women’s Day saying“women should face all trials and tribulations of the life with courage. Let us turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones for creating history.”

Jayalalithaa, in a statement, said due to several pro-women measures initiated by successive AIADMK governments, Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront of safeguarding the rights of women. Giving a long list of welfare measures being implemented in Tamil Nadu, she recalled that in 1994, her government had adopted a 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, and last month, adopted Bills to ensure a 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Governor K Rosaiah said, “Women are the builders of home and the pillars of society. Improving status of women brings about development of the family and the nation. Let us dedicate ourselves towards the cause of women upliftment and empowerment.”

DMK president M Karunanidhi, in his message, recalled steps taken for the welfare of women during the DMK government and urged all political parties to come together to pass the Bill providing for 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures and in Parliament. DMDK founder Vijaykant said women had, in the past, on many occasions, proved that they could excel in any field if given equal rights and opporutnities. CPM State secretary G Ramakrishnan, PMK founder S Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko also greeted women.