Officials of the School Education Department rubbished reports of chemistry paper of the Class XII State Board examinations getting leaked in Tiruvallur.

Messages claiming that chemistry question papers were leaked by staff working in a private school in the district on Sunday evening went viral on social media on Monday evening after the exam was over.

Teachers working in a local school complained that students from the particular private school had contacted them to clear their doubts over certain questions and they were surprised to know that most of the questions appeared in the Board examination paper. Following this, officials from the School Education department, TN Directorate of Government Examinations and local police conducted a special drive on Monday late evening to examine the centre.

Speaking to Express, the Chief Education Officer from Tiruvallur, Seetha Lakshmi, said, “No such incident happened anywhere in the district and it is unlikely that teachers had access to question papers sealed in covers the previous night.”

She added that some students who felt that the exam was difficult had tried to set off a rumour, in the hope that the government would order a re-exam. A senior TNDGE official said that special efforts were made to ensure that no one was given access to the exam control centres where the question paper and answer scripts were collected.