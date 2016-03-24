CHENNAI: BJP National president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Sankararaman murder case against Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi was politically motivated.

Speaking at a programme to mark the 80th birth day of the pontiff, Shah recalled that as home minister of Gujarat he had participated in a dharna to protest the action against Kanchi seer who was arrested following the September 2004 murder of Sankararaman, manager of the Varadaraja Perumal temple.

He lauded the services of Kanchi Mutt to the people and Sanatan Dharma and recalled how the seer had visited the nook and corner of Gujarat along with Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister.

The BJP president also highlighted how the pontiff bridged the communal divide in Gujarat. After the communal riots, the acharya held talks with the warring parties to restore peace for which Modi had honoured him, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayendra Saraswathi recalled how Modi used to travel with him during his spiritual yatra in Gujarat. He also urged the people to follow the path of goodness and work towards the betterment of society.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who was present on the occasion, highlighted how India remained a Hindu state despite the invasion of Muslims and British. He stressed the need for unity among Hindus. He also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, who due to his education, went on to draft the constitution of India.