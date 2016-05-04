CHENNAI: Ever imagined trying to find an authentic Tamil thambulam while working in Toronto? You may find the idea amusing right now. But for a desi couple getting married abroad, it certainly isn’t.

Hoping to cater to wedding essentials of the Indian bride and groom living overseas, Chennai-based ‘Wedding Curry’ plans to expand its market by setting up an online store later this month. The retail store that promises to be a one stop for your big day is currently on Pantheon Road, Egmore.

But co-founder Nikhil Sankar says that after tying up with national and international shipping companies, 90% products can be shipped within a week of purchase. This time frame can no doubt solve many an overseas kalyanam crisis at the click of a button.

“A lot of difficulties are reported while hosting Indian weddings abroad and even the basic essentials are hard to find. We plan to sell all our products in India and also overseas through our online store and cater to many happy Indian weddings worldwide,” Nikhil smiles. The products include sindhoor boxes, thambulam bags, ginni boxes and raw silk wedding hampers, several of which are handmade and can be customised on request.

The Chennai-based store will open online later this month. You can check it out at www.weddingcurry.com