'Do Not Ask Public Pprosecutors to Frame Charges'

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that framing charges is primarily a judicial function and asking the public prosecutors (PPs) to file draft charge is an unhealthy practice. The court censured the practice of some trial court judges asking the PPs to frame charges against the accused.

Getting a draft charge from the PP for the court to vet it was not a practice sanctioned by law. A court should not delegate its judicial function to the PPs. If the criminal court framed the charges and the civil court framed the issues on their own, they could have a grip on the case, get educated and direct the PPs and the defence counsel on the right path.