Victim of land grab tries to immolate self near HC

CHENNAI: Gopikrishnan (37) of Ponneri made an attempt to immolate himself at the Aavin gate of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Around noon, the man came with a bottle of kerosene and doused himself. Police personnel at the gate, stalled him before he lit the match-stick. As he said he had consumed some kind of poison, the police rushed him to the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital.

According to police, a note was recovered from him saying he was vexed over the grabbing of his property in Minjur by an influential person, Devadass Reddy. Inaction on the part of the local police was also cited. He also alleged that the police connived with the accused and threatened him with dire consequences. The property is worth about `10 lakh, he claimed.

Murderer gets double life

Mahila court at Dindigul on Friday awarded double life imprisonment to a man from Uluppakudi for murdering his mother-in-law and attempting to kill his wife. Palanivel married Parameswari in 2010. She returned home due to differences. He tried to bring her back several times in vain. In 2012, he attacked his wife and mother-in-law Shanta with a sickle and fled. Santha died four days later. When the case came up, the Mahila court awarded life imprisonment for murder and imposed a fine of `1,000. Court awarded another life and same amount fine for attempting to kill his wife.

