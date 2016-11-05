1 After two years of running a franchise for a leading auto manufacturer and its affiliated finance company, they suddenly said they have cancelled the agreement with me. They did not give me the agreement copy when we started the business. After I sent a legal notice, they called for arbitration. But the arbitrator is not heeding to my request to investigate the prima facie case of misconduct by the company officials and spoiling my investment or `20 lacs. What should I do now?



— Ravi

As against the Arbitrator’s Award, an appeal under Section 34 of the A&C Act will lie with the High Court. But there is also a time limit for challenging the same.

2 Our apartment was built in 1993 on a land measuring 6700 sqft. Now we found that the actual permission was granted only for six apartments. But the promoter had build 14 flats and two shops in the space meant for sump and car parking. The builder also holds around 1,500 sqft UDS of the land. Our resident association now wants to demolish the apartment and build a new one with car parking facility. But the legal heirs of the promoter, (who is no more) are demanding a very high price, which we are unable to afford. Some advocates suggested that our association can take up the UDS of the promoter and go ahead with the demolision and fresh construction. Kindly let us know what the relevant laws says.

— K S Srinivasan



The Association cannot sell the UDS retained by the developer. At the same time, the developer also cannot develop any portion of the land stating that he still retains some land as UDS. The other grievance projected by you i.e. that the developer had misused and built contrary to the plan is a grievance which is more than 20 years old which no court will entertain.

3 It is almost three years since a court passed a final decree in a partition suit. But the copy of the decree is still awaited and my advocate says the judge had gotten transferred and the new judge has to sign the papers which is causing the delay. Is it true that such long delays happen because of judges’ transfer?



—Rajasekar K



In partition suit, the court initially passes a preliminary decree giving the share of each partitioner. Only when a final decree is passed you can execute the order. But it may not take so many years to get a copy of the preliminary decree.

