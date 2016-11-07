Explore history, one trip at a time

Chandni U By

CHENNAI: When you plan a holiday, first thing you do is run a Google search on the hot tourist spots. Well, most of them are a dud, right? Rajith Nair did the same and realised some places were a waste of time. A heritage lover, he opened a special interest travel firm, Travelling Gecko, that identifes lesser-known stories in destinations.

After he quit his job in a digital advertising research company in 2012, he and his wife shifted to Kochi to explore with their savings. Two years of exploration and research brought fascinating stories. “I stumbled across a royal family, who set the laws and welcomed the Europeans to their land. They lived in residential quarters, with a beautiful home around 200-years-old built by the Dutch. I got in touch with them, told them what I wanted to do. Organise a trip, talk about their history, contributions, take them inside the palace and interact. They were happy and eager,” smiles Rajith who also spoke to them about preserving what little is left of their heritage structure.

Another example would be Allepey. When you go there during the holiday season and stand by the shore, all you can see are house boats standing in a line almost like a train. Not very scenic. “I met a gentleman who organizes boat rides in a traditional country boat that was used to transfer rice and fish. He set up cushioned benches in it. Narrow streams where house boats can’t enter, he had easier access. You can see children playing, women working, men on their boats, and even a toddy tapper with his bottle. Now that’s a true backwater experience!” he explains.

Rajith tied up with him. Part of the funds that Travelling Gecko receives go to him, a part to the toddy tapper who would give toddy to taste and part to a family living on an island who prepares a meal for you. Many local people benefit through your holiday.

In 2014, Rajith packed his bags and came to namma ooru. The timing couldn’t have been better. “Madras Week celebrations were going on. The different walks and talks were the perfect introduction to the city. I met Chitra Madhavan, Sriram, Muthiah sir and so many others who helped me learn more. Of course, the books in Madras Literary Society were another source of inspiration.”

We asked him to share something not many Chennaiites would know. He smiles, “The Arms and Weapons Gallery in Egmore museum.” You may be familiar with the gallery at Fort Museum but is was another and we got a history lesson that left us overwhelmed.

There are two large Chinese bells that carried a story in its inscriptions. “People in the gallery didn’t know the history; so I hit the books and was amazed. They probably came from the summer palace in China during the Opium War in the mid 19th Century. The British provided high quality opium to the Chinese, who paid them in silver, which was then traded with Indians for tea. In the late 1700s, the Chinese emperor banned opium but private peddlars continued work. He then sent an army to seize all opium from the British and burn them…”

Rajith continued to talk about free trade, war and treaties. It was fascinating and for a minute, the museum almost came alive! Rajith has organized 60 trips. If you’re looking for an experience, first Travelling Gecko would want you to fill a form about your interests and other details. Rajith spends few days, setting destinations, linking stories and making an itinerary.

Chennai has a lot of stories and many have been explored by other history enthusiasts like Rajith. “What needs more exploration is George Town and Triplicane. The history, the communities, food stories…there is so much! I believe in living in the city before I organise trips and tell stories.”

After Tamil Nadu, he hopes to move to other parts of the country. “The Durga Pooja in Kolkata, Ram Leela in Varnasi, Nawabs in Lucknow are some of the stories I’m keen on exploring. And the history buffs I meet, inspire me with their stories and experiences,” he grins.

