CHENNAI: Holding that the petitioner is not an aggrieved party and that the issue raised is not in public interest, the first bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a PIL petition from activist Traffic KR Ramaswamy questioning the validity of the action of AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in affixing her thumb impressions on the papers relating to party candidates for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thirupparankundram for the ensuing Assembly elections.

The bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul and Justice R Mahadevan pointed out that the petitioner is not a contesting candidate in the election process, but sought to obligate himself in such kind of general public scrutiny merely because in various PILs he had been entertained.

“In our view, it is for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to verify the authenticity of the papers so far as the assignment of scrutiny is concerned and if there are any infirmities in the election process, which make the election capable of being challenged, that is a matter of election petition. We have already noticed that in the present case the election symbol already stands allotted. We are not inclined to interfere with the present PIL filed in this behalf,” the bench said and dismissed the PIL on Monday.

Earlier, ECI senior counsel and Additional Solicitor General R Rajagopalan produced before the bench a communication dated October 27 last addressed to the State Chief Electoral Officer in respect of the representation of the AIADMK regarding authentication of thumb impression of Jayalalithaa in Forms A and B in terms of provision 13 of the Symbols Order for the election to the Legislative Assembly. The ECI specified that the thumb impressions can be affixed in the forms in the presence of an authorised medical officer of any government hospital. The ASG added that such an attestation has been done and the nomination papers have been filed.

Ramaswamy’s case was that the nominations filed for allotment of the symbol of AIADMK party was through the process of affixation of thumb impression by the party general secretary, who is hospitalised and might not be in a position to actually decipher what ought to be done. A mere declaration by doctors must not be accepted as a gospel truth, he had contended.