Home Cities Chennai

Full benchmark on lack of funding for the State judiciary

Two training programmes had to be postponed because of fund squeeze for academy: Judges.

Published: 11th November 2016 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2016 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court Quashes Cases Against PFI Workers
By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to whether the State government was proposing to declare a ‘financial emergency’, a Full Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State Finance Secretary to make the stand of the government, in this regard, clear.
What made the full bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul, Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Mahadevan to raise the query was the ‘inaction’ and ‘inability’ of the government to provide necessary funds to the State judiciary for several consecutive years.

“We have concern whether the State government is now faced with a financial emergency and proposes to declare it as such, in which case, funding for all aspects of governance would be affected. In such a situation, Article 360 of the Constitution would come into play on the satisfaction of the President. The executive authority of the Union would extend to giving of directions to any State to observe such cannons of financial propriety as may be specified in the directions,” the bench observed and directed the Finance Secretary to file an affidavit on the query raised by it.
The bench was passing further interim orders on a batch of PILs and a suo-motu taken up PIL filed in 2001 and 2002 demanding allocation of adequate funds to the judiciary.
Expressing anguish and great concern at the manner in which funds are not being made available for infrastructure and running of the judiciary, which is one of the three pillars of the system, the bench pointed out the aggravated position, which is apparent from the fact that even functioning funds for state judicial academy were not made available forcing two training programmes to be postponed. The proposal for making available an additional sum of Rs 35 lakh is still duly considered by government and approval of competent authority is being obtained, the judges noted and added that they do not see the sight of the money!

Of the 100 proposals to the tune of Rs 150 crore pending before the government, it was suggested by it that 50 proposals could be taken up on first phase and remaining 50 in the second phase. It, however, does not state as to which of the proposals at least the government has made available the funds even if it be half the proposals.
As far as the Centrally Sponsored Scheme is concerned, the inaction and inability of the State government to properly complete the paper work has resulted in almost Rs 150 crore of central funds having lapsed. The blame rests at the door of the State government. The result is that for 2016-17 only a sum of Rs 50 crore has been allocated by the central government and the State was seeking additional funds, the bench regretted. As regards allotment of 0.57 acre to the High Court, adjacent to the land earmarked for Puducherry block at Metropolitan Bus terminus and next to the TN State Legal Services Authority building, the bench impleaded the secretary, Transport department and the managing director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, as respondents, ordered issuance of notice to them and posted the matter for further hearing on November 30, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Modi takes a holy dip in Ganga
Cars gutted in fire in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)
150 cars gutted in Chennai fire
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp