Full benchmark on lack of funding for the State judiciary

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wondering as to whether the State government was proposing to declare a ‘financial emergency’, a Full Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State Finance Secretary to make the stand of the government, in this regard, clear.

What made the full bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul, Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Mahadevan to raise the query was the ‘inaction’ and ‘inability’ of the government to provide necessary funds to the State judiciary for several consecutive years.

“We have concern whether the State government is now faced with a financial emergency and proposes to declare it as such, in which case, funding for all aspects of governance would be affected. In such a situation, Article 360 of the Constitution would come into play on the satisfaction of the President. The executive authority of the Union would extend to giving of directions to any State to observe such cannons of financial propriety as may be specified in the directions,” the bench observed and directed the Finance Secretary to file an affidavit on the query raised by it.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a batch of PILs and a suo-motu taken up PIL filed in 2001 and 2002 demanding allocation of adequate funds to the judiciary.

Expressing anguish and great concern at the manner in which funds are not being made available for infrastructure and running of the judiciary, which is one of the three pillars of the system, the bench pointed out the aggravated position, which is apparent from the fact that even functioning funds for state judicial academy were not made available forcing two training programmes to be postponed. The proposal for making available an additional sum of Rs 35 lakh is still duly considered by government and approval of competent authority is being obtained, the judges noted and added that they do not see the sight of the money!

Of the 100 proposals to the tune of Rs 150 crore pending before the government, it was suggested by it that 50 proposals could be taken up on first phase and remaining 50 in the second phase. It, however, does not state as to which of the proposals at least the government has made available the funds even if it be half the proposals.

As far as the Centrally Sponsored Scheme is concerned, the inaction and inability of the State government to properly complete the paper work has resulted in almost Rs 150 crore of central funds having lapsed. The blame rests at the door of the State government. The result is that for 2016-17 only a sum of Rs 50 crore has been allocated by the central government and the State was seeking additional funds, the bench regretted. As regards allotment of 0.57 acre to the High Court, adjacent to the land earmarked for Puducherry block at Metropolitan Bus terminus and next to the TN State Legal Services Authority building, the bench impleaded the secretary, Transport department and the managing director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, as respondents, ordered issuance of notice to them and posted the matter for further hearing on November 30, 2016.