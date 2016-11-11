ATMs remain closed; agitated customers claim there was confusion and uncertainty over the limit for exchange; supply of new currencies to several post offices delayed; all banks to remain open for public transactions on November 12 and 13

CHENNAI: Confusion in banks and frustration and disappointment among people marked the second day after the Centre announced that it was scrapping Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currencies.

Anxious to exchange the demonetised denominations in their possession with fresh currencies, customers lined up in front of banks even from the morning, Thursday being the first day for getting new notes in lieu of the scrapped currencies. To prevent any untoward incident, policemen were posted outside banks.

People suffered more as ATMs also remained closed. Boards indicating that the machines were ‘out of order’ were kept outside the kiosks.

A crowd waiting patiently in front a bank in the city on Thursday for exchanging the demonetised currencies | P Jawahar

Compounding the confusion was the daily limit for exchanging Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currencies. Agitated customers said there was utter confusion and uncertainty over the limit for exchanging the demonetised currencies. They said that while some banks imposed a ceiling of Rs 4000, ICICI bank allowed exchange up to Rs 10000. Some wondered whether Rs 4000 was sufficient for a family even with one child.

“Banks should ensure that the procedure for exchange and other details should be displayed outside their branches,” said A Rajasekhar, 35, who came to a bank branch at Anna Nagar well before 9am.

Apart from banks, there were huge crowds also in front of post offices, which accepted the old notes. However, there was delay in supplying new currencies to several post offices which made people frustrated.

Many post offices started exchanging the notes almost an hour late, instead of the scheduled 10am.

The problem was rectified by officials, who also said they would extend the working hours for the convenience of the public.

Postal department officials told Express that Anna Road Head Post Office exchanged old notes worth nearly Rs 50-60 lakh. They said the exchange facility will be made available in rural post offices in the State from Friday.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the exchange process, all banks will remain open for public transactions on November 12 and 13.

Banks remained shut on Wednesday, while ATMs barring a few, did not function. Reserve Bank of India has said ATMs may resume functioning from Friday upon their recalibration to dispense currencies of only Rs 50 and Rs 100 denominations.