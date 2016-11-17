CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy along with two friends snatched a handbag from a woman near the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, Vepery, on Wednesday, but ran out of luck, when a police constable, J Mari, who was on his way to duty caught him after a brief chase.



The policeman works as a driver for a senior officer in the city.

“Around 6.30 am, I was nearing the Commissioner’s office gate number four facing Jothi Ramalingam Street, when I spotted a middle-aged woman screaming that her bag was snatched.



“There were three guys on a black motorbike who snatched the bag and were trying to escape on the bike,” said Mari.“I immediately chased them on a motorbike for about a kilometre and a half . The boys entered Perambur Barracks Road, when I overtook them. They hit my motorbike and one of them fell off, while the two others managed to flee from the scene,” he said.



The suspect who fell off was a juvenile, who began running.

Police constable Mari chased him for about half a kilometre and caught him. The boy was handed over to Vepery police. Meanwhile, the woman had moved away from the spot and could not be traced till evening. The handbag, had a debit card and some cash inside it.