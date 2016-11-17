Home Cities Chennai

Expert panel to help preserve, nourish temples

Published: 17th November 2016 01:43 AM

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a big leap in preserving and nourishing temples and their cultural heritage, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is all set to constitute a panel of experts to explore and explain every aspect of temples, which remain witness to cultural history spanning centuries.


“These experts would be drawn from beyond the set of conventional consultants and should possess expertise in carrying out specific assignments in terms of sharing their knowledge of traditional texts and works, and
devising execution strategies for specific technical tasks,” official sources said.


Asked whether the six-member committee for renovation of ancient temples, recently approved by Madras High Court, would also be included in the experts committee, the sources said, “That is only for conservation and renovation of ancient temples, whereas the proposed one is for each and every key aspect of temples - cultural, artistic and heritage.” As such, the department has called for empanelment of experts in the fields of architecture, conservation, structural engineering, pundits in various Agamas and traditional painting (murals). The last date for submitting it is December 15.


The suggestions and expertise provided by them would be incorporated in policy decisions, programmes and action plans for various temples. The experts would assist in designing and supporting restoration and renovation of temples, development of infrastructure for the benefit of pilgrims vis-a-vis documentation on history of Tamil Nadu, its culture, heritage, temple festivals and local information associated with them,  Tamil language, literature etc.,


They would compile, collate and dovetail the local traditions, ethos, practices, needs etc into the larger heritage narrative and would ensure appropriateness, effectiveness and continuity of approach in design, implementation, maintenance and perpetual evolution of the intended experience. The empanelled experts would be required to create ‘perpetual knowledge repository’ on various subjects relating to temples. They would be chosen for 16 broader areas of expertise which include - architects, landscapists, historians, researchers, epigraphists, scriptologists, language experts with experience in deciphering, translation of manuscripts etc.


Besides, Tamil scholars with interest in devotional literature, poetry, theatre, scholars in Vedas and agamas, temple rituals, traditions, practices, festivals, musicians, musicologists, specialists in Tamil Isai, Thevaram, classical and folk music, dances, theatre and other arts forms associated with temples and festivals and IT specialists with experience in designing mobile app and web design, document management etc. would also be selected.

