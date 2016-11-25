CHENNAI: Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Government over an incident of alleged medical negligence, wherein a young woman was wrongly diagnosed pregnant.

The NHRC issued notice to the State Health Secretary and Director, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Chepauk, calling for reports within two weeks.

The Commission, in a release, observed that if the contents in the media reports were true, it would amount to serious violations of human rights of a woman. In this case, Hasina, a 28-year-old resident of Kannagi Nagar had gone to the hospital for pregnancy check-up in April. She was diagnosed pregnant and informed that the expected date of delivery would be November 8. On November 21, Hasina developed severe pain and was rushed to hospital where a fresh scan was done revealing that she was not pregnant and there was only a small tumour.