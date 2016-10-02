CHENNAI: No sooner they tie the knot than the queries from the well-wishers start pouring in: When will we hear the pitter-patter of baby steps at your house? For those failing to deliver the ‘good news’ soon after their marriage, the delay is like the famed albatross hanging down their necks. From concern to scorn, the kin’s emotions change swiftly, with the childless woman being perceived as inauspicious.

Subdued by the demands of their kin, the couples embark on a tour of hospitals and clinics to get hold of a magical solution to their fertility woes. A mentally and financially draining tour at that. Speaking to Express, three young women narrate their ordeal. All the three fit into a pattern. None of them continued their treatment with a single doctor, all were hit financially, suffered physical complications and were left broken psychologically.

This is their story.

Prodded by hope and despair

It was the hurtful words of their neighbours and relatives that forced *Lydia (35) and *Shyam (38) to turn to fertility clinics just a couple of years into their marriage. The couple from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was told that Chennai, with multiple treatment alternatives and experts on offer there, was their best option. That was eight years ago. Lydia was told she had cysts in the ovaries, known medically as polycystic ovaries, one of the most common causes of infertility in women. In the course of treatment, Shyam was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. There were some doctors who said they stood little chance of having a child. But a few others planted the seed of hope, saying all complications could be managed. Over the years, they visited at least half a dozen doctors. Each one began from the scratch, asking them to undergo the same tests and take the same drugs. She underwent expensive laparoscopic procedure thrice. For a middle-class family, all this cost money they could ill-afford to spend. “We had to spend money by thousands on costly medicines, including hormone stimulating drugs, and on travel, whenever they asked us to come to Chennai. We were left broke. Once we had to pledge jewellery just to buy medicines,” recalled Shyam.

The financial and mental burden took a heavy toll – physical, financial and emotional. However, they ploughed on, prodded by a potent combination of hope and despair. After developing severe stomach pain, Lydia went to a gynaecologist. She explained to the doctor that she had polycystic ovaries. “The doctor said the cyst might be malignant and asked me to do cancer antigen (CA) test. When the results showed slightly high level of CA, the doctor declared I had cancer and directed me to an oncologist. That was a big jolt for me and my family,” she said.

After visiting almost all leading oncologists in the city, they were finally told that it was a false alarm. But the experts warned that years of intake of hormone drugs and other medicines had increased the risk of her contracting a malignant tumour. That was when the attempt for a child was given up. “I thought it was better to save her life than having a baby,” said Shyam.

At least the end of the story was optimistic. Finally, after years of mental and physical trauma, the couple is on the verge of adopting a child.

Years of treatment, no result

Four years into their marriage, *Sanjana (26) and *Prashant (31) might seem a bit young to worry about children. However, Sanjana’s mother-in-law and other relatives started pestering the couple for the pitter-patter of baby’s feet within a year of marriage.

The constant and consistent prodding sent the couple seeking medical aid from one free infertility treatment camp to another till they spent every last penny to no avail.

The couple from Porur first approached a top hospital in the neighbourhood, where the doctor suggested laparoscopic procedure to remove a block in her fallopian tube. “But even after three years, there was no progress,” she said.

She was also prescribed many medicines, including hormone-stimulating drugs, which made her tired and gain weight. She was unable to work, which put the burden of taking care of a rather big family on Prashant’s shoulders. They also had a housing loan, which entailed a hefty instalment every month. Their purse began to shrink each passing month, even as their debt figures started to bloat.

When the first doctor failed to deliver, they turned to another. The results were just the same. “Finally, we had to discontinue the treatment for want of money,” she said.

All this seriously affected her mental well-being. Adding to her woes is the recent marriage of her brother-in-law. “His wife will soon conceive and from then on, all relatives will point out that even those who got married after me are bearing children, while I am yet to,” said Sanjana. She has withdrawn into a shell, containing all her thoughts and fears deep in the recess of her mind. “I feel lonely at home. There are a lot of things that are inside my head that I do not want to share with anyone, including my mother. I am afraid she will worry a lot. My husband, on the other hand, has no time to listen. So I keep everything to myself,” she said.

Ever-anxious relatives

From clinics to gods to even sexual postures, *Raji (29) and *Hari (34) have done everything they could to beget a child after their marriage in 2011. She had conceived naturally, but she suffered a miscarriage in the first trimester, prompting the couple to opt for medical aid.

Raji was diagnosed with block in her left fallopian tube. A doctor told the couple from Kodambakkam that they still had a chance of conceiving naturally, as the block was only in one of the tubes. However, their trust was misplaced as the doctor failed to give them anything beyond hope.

They then approached doctor after doctor. They all prescribed the same tests and the laparoscopic procedure to remove the block. Some of these tests cost as much as `15,000 and a consultation cost `500, a big ask for the family. “We kept changing the doctors, because after about six months of treatment, someone would recommend another specialist,” said Hari.

Another doctor told him that there was a problem with the blood circulation to his reproductive organ. “They prescribed tablets and tests, and informed me later that the problem had been corrected.” Then Raji conceived again, only to miscarry within the initial months. That was the closest they got to having a baby.

The couple even visited a clinic that suggested them to undergo classes to learn more about sexual postures, charging them `2,000. “But when we asked some doubts, the doctor said if we kept asking them, we would never get a child, regardless of the doctors we visited. That really hurt,” Raji said. The couple is never allowed to forget that they are childless, by relatives who are anxious and even friends who announce the birth of their children and end it with a query on when they were going to have theirs. These questions, even the most well intended, hurt really bad, she admitted.

They have not stopped hoping. “We need children to take care of us in our old age. So we have already spent lakhs of rupees on treatment, besides giving offerings to gods,” Hari said with conviction.

*(All names changed)