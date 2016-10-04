Home Cities Chennai

Boy dies as truck driven by him falls into canal

Published: 04th October 2016

Fire and rescue service personnel recovering a lorry, which fell into Buckingham canal | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service
CHENNAI: A truck driven by a minor boy, working as a cleaner, plunged into the Buckingham Canal after breaking the parapet wall of the Basin Bridge and he died on the spot in the wee hours on Monday.

The deceased was identified as P Prakash, a resident of Vyasarpadi. “On Monday, around 1.55 am, Prakash and the lorry driver Parthiban started from Madhavaram and were heading towards Central to take load. They drove through Kalyanapuram, Vyasarpadi, before they reached the Basin Bridge. The duo stopped to drink tea when the incident was reported,” said a police personnel.

“Minutes after they halted for tea, Prakash drove the lorry on the bridge and turned left connecting to the Wall Tax Road. Twenty metres before he reached Wall Tax Road, Prakash lost balance of the vehicle, which brushed against the parapet wall of the bridge. Within seconds, the lorry was seen falling slowly into the canal, which was about 20 feet below,” an eyewitness told the police.

“Around 2 am, we heard a loud crashing sound and we saw the lorry fall into the water. We immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot,” said Saravanan, a cycle mechanic.

Meanwhile, the driver told the police that he had stopped the lorry to have tea and he found the vehicle missing. After about an hour, he heard that a lorry fell off the bridge. He rushed to the spot to find it was the same vehicle he had driven.

He also informed the police Prakash had driven the lorry without his consent and he was not aware of anything.

Two fire tenders from Washermanpet and Sembiyum rushed to the spot and it was only after five hours they were able to fish out Prakash’s body. Two JCB’s were pressed into action to pull out the lorry but failed, After about 12 hours’ struggle, a crane lifted the 12-wheeled lorry from the canal. 

Initial investigations revealed the lorry bearing a Andhra Pradesh registration number belonged to one Saleem, a resident of Poneri. Prakash is survived by his mother and brother, who is married.

Soon after the incident, the body was sent to Stanley Government Hospital where the autopsy was conducted. “The victim’s relative pointed out that Prakash did not even know how to ride a motorbike,” quoted a police source.

The impact of the accident was that one arm of the bridge connecting Wall Tax Road was cornered off for more than 12 hours, due to which there were traffic snarls.

A case has been registered by the Washermanpet traffic investigation wing. Further investigations are on.

