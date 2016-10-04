It’s a belief that in this world nothing can be achieved without struggle. So if one wants to be at peace with oneself, become a master of the self and end all hardships... The word struggle implies effort and labour; having to choose between what I can have and what I can’t in my life. The biq question that arises is that “Can there be a life without struggle?”—Yes, why Not? In order to live a life without struggle, firstly, we must stop trying to control everything around us. The only person we are in control of is our own self. There is nothing outside that one can control. And if one dosen’t control oneself, then other people and things will take the opportunity to do so!

Recognizing that there is nothing we can control outside, allows us to let go and flow with life.

Secondly we must stop trying to compete with the world. Striving to keep up with other’s will only add stress to our life, not happiness. Always remember, the one who is internally strong has no need to prove anything. We must also leave the habit of constant complaining and criticizing. Most of our struggle is created in the mind, by our thoughts. We can always find beauty in everything if we have the right vision to look for it. Learning to see the glass half full is an art we need to cultivate in ourselves. If one follows the right method, it would be a simple task to be at peace without any kind of struggle . The key is to learn the lessons in life and move on. Nothing is ever a mistake, just an expensive lesson.