Unidentified men assault 25-year-old, snatch chain

Published: 04th October 2016 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2016 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
CHENNAI: Two unidentified men who were waiting at the entrance of an apartment compound in Mambalam allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old woman and robbed her 8.5 sovereign gold chain in the late hours on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as D Tamil Ellakkiya, residing along with her husband at Bharathi Street in Mambalam. On Sunday at around 11.30 pm she was on her way to her mother’s house situated on the same street to check on her younger sisters who were alone at home. 

“As I was entering the gate, I spotted a youth wearing a black coat and helmet, drinking water opposite the house compound. A motor bike was parked in front of the gate. Assuming it was a tenant of the same two-storey apartment, I walked into the compound and the man followed me,” the victim told Express.

“There was power cut. In a few steps, I crossed the circuit box and was going to climb the steps, when he pulled my shawl from behind and tried to pull my chain. Though I shouted and tried to resist in vain, he attacked me with a sharp object above my eye and snatched my 8.5-sovereign gold chain and rushed out of the gate. His accomplice who was hiding in the car parking also ran through the gate and got onto the motor-bike and escaped the scene,” the victim added.

“It was only when I went to my house on the second floor I learnt that the men were waiting for more than half an hour and had switched off the power supply twice, expecting some tenants to come to the circuit box to check,” she added.

Tamil’s parents had gone out of town and she had come to check on her two sisters - one pursuing her first year college and the younger sister studying in Plus-Two when the incident was reported.

A case has been registered with the T Nagar police station and the police have launched a search for the miscreants.

