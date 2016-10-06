16 farmers detained in Chennai for launching indefinite fast on water issue, released later

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sixteen farmers, including Cauvery Delta All Farmers’ Association coordinator P R Pandian, were detained in Chepauk here on Wednesday, when they commenced an indefinite fast demanding release of adequate water from Karnataka and formation of Cauvery Management Board. They were later released. Meanwhile, the PMK has announced a demonstration on October 8 condemning the ‘betrayal’ of the Centre over the Cauvery Management Board. PMK founder S Ramadoss would lead the demonstration at Valluvarkottam.