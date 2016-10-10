Run towards health and fitness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For anyone who was at Besant Nagar during the wee hours on Sunday, their morning would have started with the right amount of motivation to become fit and healthy – courtesy, UNIleash your inner strength (UNIS), a Chennai-based running group. A plethora of children in bright neon running shoes, adults and senior citizens were scattered around the perimeter of Besant Nagar to complete a 5k and 10k run at the ‘INNER STRENGTH 2016’ event organised by UNIS in association with Sathyamoorthy Foundation as part of their first anniversary celebrations.

“This is the first time I am part of a running event. I used to run when I was in school, but things changed after I got married and so on. Fitness wasn’t given much importance. But, today I made the decision to keep myself healthy and I am so happy on completing the 5k run!” exclaimed Saradha, a 40-year old.

UNIS was formed by Viji Swaminathan and Ranish Hariharan, trainers and Nip practioners in 2015 with the primary aim of motivating people to run. “Normally people feel that only trained professionals can run but, they forget that they used to run as children. With time, they lose touch with any physical activity and become absorbed in other things,” said Viji. “All you need is a good pair of shoes, comfortable clothes and a drive to go from being a couch potato to a much healthier phase.”

Narrating her ‘couch-to-10k’ story, she recalled, “I was almost a 100kg and was a couch potato… basically very unhealthy. I started walking for fun. I am not a fast runner, but running itself helps us be fit irrespective of the speed,” she explained.

From its initial stage of having two to three members in the group, UNIS has grown as big family, opines Viji. Currently, UNIS has 2 chapters –UNIS-Bessie and UNIS-Light House. “Initially I started a chapter at Bessy with just two people. Later, there was a demand for the training at Marina and we flagged off our second chapter,” she smiled.

UNIS, apart from training beginners, has two more verticals: campus to corporate training and corporate training. With 250-odd runners, jogging, running and marching towards the end point at the event, it was surprising to see that most participants were first time runners. Viji shared, “The goal was to embrace running, not create a racing atmosphere. We had a lot of beginners today and it was a mixed group. Inner strength 2016 is out first event supporting Jeevadhanan an orphanage to educate girl children. The proceeds from the registration will be given to educate them via Sathyamoorthy foundation.”

