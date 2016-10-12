CHENNAI: Dengue has claimed yet another life in the city. An 18-year-old boy from Maduravoyal succumbed to the deadly fever at the Sri Ramachandra Medical College on Monday, according to the death certificate issued by the the hospital.

The boy, D Sudharsan, of Erikarai, was admitted to SRMC, Porur, on October 8 with complaints of fever and vomiting. However, he succumbed to the infection on Monday evening.

The death report accessed by Express, showed cause of death as dengue shock syndrome, hepatic failure and septic shock.

Dengue shock syndrome is a dangerous complication associated with high mortality.



Speaking to Express, a senior health official said, “the lab results are awaited and cause of death could be confirmed only on Wednesday”. It may be noted that in first week of August, dengue outbreak was reported in the villages in Tiruvallur district and hundreds of people were admitted with fever and viral infections at various hospitals. There were over nine deaths reported in the last two months in the district.



After that outbreak, health department officials conducted door-to-door surveillance of fever cases and also carried massive cleaning drive. Medical camps also were conducted.