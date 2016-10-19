CHENNAI: The Southern Railway Officers’ Association has sought derecognition of SRMU, the sole recognised union for staff in the Southern Railway. At a meeting on Monday, the association also resolved that retired employees should not hold posts in the union. The association adopted eight resolutions, including one requesting the General Manager of Southern Railway to take steps to derecognise SRMU, citing the “recent trend of threat to railway officials.” Express has a copy of the minutes of the meeting.

A recently-prepared intelligence report of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) noted that top office-bearers of the union spoke at a fast on October 8, allegedly threatening select railway officers, including the Chief Commercial Manager, Ajeet Saxena. In another incident, the union members barged into the office of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager in Tiruchy and threatened him with dire consequences after ticket examiners belonging to SRMU were transferred. The association also called for the immediate implementation of biometric attendance system, as “there are large-scale instances of tampering/manipulation of muster rolls” by the union office-bearers.

When contacted, an SRMU spokesperson said, “Some officers are bent upon creating unrest in the railways system of working and to destabilising policies of the Central government.” Stating that the union will not ‘fall for’ the resolutions adopted by officers, he, however, added that it believed in negotiations.