Even those with back issues can do this pose

The cat-cow asana  improves your spine over time and gives a good posture

Published: 19th October 2016 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2016 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Anshu Vyas demonstrating the Marajariasan

By Anshu Vyas
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marjariasan or the Cat-Cow Pose. This is a good posture integrated with breathing to mobilise the back. Anyone can do this, it is safe and good for the back.

STEPS: Get on your fours on a mat. Place your hands directly below the shoulder joint and knees below the hip joint. Toes should point backwards. Maintain your back in the neutral position. Now softly engage the abdominal muscles so that the lumbar curve (low back curve) is not very pronounced. Feel comfortable and do not shift your hands and feet. Breathe normal for a few breathing cycles.

Tip: If your knees hurt you may place a folded mat/towel under them.

Position 1: Breathe-in and look up, allow your abdomen to completely relax and sink towards the floor. The concave curve in your lower back is now very pronounced. Point your tailbone to the ceiling. (Cat position)

Position 2: Breathe-out- round your back pulling your abdominals in towards the spine and also push your chin on your chest, look towards your knees and push your shoulders up towards the ceiling. At this point your back is convex and your tailbone is pointing down. Your abdominal muscles will remain engaged in holding this position. Hold for the extent of the exhalation. (Cow position)
Next, slowly breathe-in, release your neck and look forward again relaxing your abdominal muscles and allowing your back to sink into Position 1 again.
Repeat for a few deep breathing cycles alternating between the two positions.

BENEFITS: This is extremely relaxing for the entire back and also engages the core. Pulling in the abdominals against gravity in Position 2 works the abdominal muscles and internal organs are massaged. The diaphragm pushes into the lower part of the lungs thus activating them during the exhalation. The range of mobility of the spine improves over time and the breathing sequence is meditative and certainly relaxes your mind. This is the perfect way to learn abdominal breathing. Once you master this breathing pattern you can do it while sitting, standing or slow walking too.
(AnshuVyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at  Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru)

