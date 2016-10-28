CHENNAI: It’s half past 4 pm and Broadway, as always, is packed with vehicles and people, thanks to ‘whole-sale festive shopping’. In Bunder Street, one of the famous lanes known for its make-shift shops selling firecrackers, we were fully prepared to be pushed, pulled, stepped on and crushed by frantic shoppers. But when we entered the street the lane was empty — quite the opposite to the horrific tales we have heard. We walked through Bunder Street to find out about this year’s cracker sales, new entrants and more.

Ashwin Prasath



Predominantly famous for its notebooks and stationery shops, the street gets a makeover every year during Diwali and this has been a tradition for over 35 years. “Most of the stationary shops start selling crackers along with their normal items, two to three weeks ahead of Diwali. But, a couple of years back there was a fire accident and a lot of shops stopped selling crackers. Currently, only four shops here have the permanent license and the rest have a temporary one,” shares Iqbal, a shopkeeper.



The shops are stacked with boxes of aerial and fancy shots, cracker boxes with faces of film actors and actresses and one even has the image of ‘Rock’ Dwayne Johnson with his classic grin and the cracker is named ‘Titanic’! But takers for these crackers seem to be very limited this year. “A few years ago, it would have been impossible for you to enter this street and we wouldn’t have had the time to talk to you.

The street used to be packed with customers; it would have taken a minimum of one hour to wade across the stretch. But not any more!” rues Chandrasheker, who has been selling crackers for more than 20 years at Bunder. “Sales last year and this year have been extremely low. In fact, this year is even worse than last year!”



With heavy rain disrupting sales last year, most sellers say that they were hoping to turn a profit this year to balance the loss. But, looks like, come rain or shine, a majority of people have stopped burning and buying crackers. “Our sales this year are miserable, despite the sellers giving discounts starting from 5% to 30%,” avers Kumar.



With retail more than whole sale this year, Amjed says many buy rockets, items like gift boxes and small items like sparkles, snake tables, bijli and few others are selling fast. “There was a time when families used to shop for `10,000...now most don’t buy for even `1000,”he adds.



A week ago, there was sporadic sales and sellers hope to get increase it by the weekend. “Our everyday sales used to touch at least `10 lakh...now it has hit rock-bottom,” rues Saravanan.



We head to Island Grounds in the hope of finding a better situation but the place was almost deserted. ‘Aerial 500 shots’ that goes on for an hour and fancy rockets with a name display are the new high-end entrants in the market. “We don’t have many entries this year. But, the name, Display Rockets, is famous and many political parties and other rich people purchase it in droves,”points out RD Sheker. The rockets are ordered three months prior to the festival and is customised with a name that is showcased after the rocket heads up and bursts.



As the Gen X and Y have either stopped bursting crackers or switched to aerial shots, sellers state that the classic Kuruvi Vedi and Lakshmi Vedi have no takers. “It’s rare to see people buy them nowadays. To say sales are low is an understatement,” sighs Hari.