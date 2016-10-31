Home Cities Chennai

Three killed in group clash at Kannagi Nagar

Rivalry over ganja sale spills on to streets; all victims believed to be peddlers in their 20s; cops mum on drug trade angle

Published: 31st October 2016 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2016 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: IN an armed clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in the locality claimed the lives of three youth, all in their 20s, at Kannagi Nagar on Saturday night. While one of the victims died on the spot, two others, who sustained severe injuries, died at the hospital.

Grieving relatives of Ranjith outside the
Royapettah mortuary, in the city on Sunday
| Ashwin prasath

The clash took place hardly 500 metres from the local police station and close to the Corporation councillor’s office around 8.45 pm.

While locals said the raging rivalry was over having supremacy in selling ganja, police did not comment on it.

Curiously, a statement from the city police said one of the deceased –  T Sebastian alias Miller (20) – had fallen while climbing through a water pipe of his neighbour’s flat in drunken state. The police version was based on the complaint filed by Sebastian’s wife.

According to local residents, the clash took place when the three deceased – S Kalia alias Ranjith Kumar (22), T Sebastian alias Miller (20) and Shaktivel (22) – were surrounded and attacked all of a sudden by the rival gang near the councillor’s office.

“Sebastian fell into an open sewage drain when trying to flee and the gang threw huge stones on him. Meanwhile, Ranjith and Shakthivel were stabbed and slashed using knives by the gang,” said Selvakumar, Ranjith’s elder brother.

Police sources said one more person, identified as Sengottaiyan, belonging to the rival gang, was also injured and hospitalised.

“There has been a rivalry between the gangs over establishing supremacy and on who can sell ganja in the locality. Saturday’s clash was also due to the conflict over selling ganja. Such clashes are becoming frequent,” said Mohan, a local resident. Police sources said the two gangs had an altercation in the afternoon.

Kannagi Nagar on Sunday looked like a battle-field with heavy police presence to prevent a further clash. Almost all men were on the streets. A few of them belonging to the group of the three deceased and under influence of alcohol, were openly seen swearing to take vengeance on the rival gang by killing at least a few of them.

“My son had left home at around 8.30 pm and was not involved in any ganja case. He has been wrongly accused on such things. He was to get married soon,” said S Manjula, Ranjith’s mother.

While Sebastian was working as a painter and is survived by his wife and his two-month-old daughter,  Ranjith was a daily labourer. Both were released from prison only last week in connection with an assault case.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested V Jobita Mani alais Manimaran (23), V Datsha alias Tamil Arasan (20) and A Dilana alias Arupataraj (23) of the same locality in this connection.

