15.5 pc dip in export, but fall arrested

CHENNAI: Exports have dipped by 15.5% in 2015-16, but the slowdown has been arrested, said Union Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. However, she observed that though slow, growth of exports would be steady.

Speaking on the second day of Regional Editors Conference organised by Press Information Bureau here, Sitharaman said exports during the last financial year valued at $ 262.30 billion was a 15.5 per cent decline but 12 sectors have recorded positive growth in value terms.

To a query on what was the expected growth of exports this fiscal, she admitted that it was hard to speculate. She said that four new projects were set up in Tamil Nadu under ASIDE. One project in Kerala and two each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have been approved, she added.

Sitharaman also said growth of manufacturing sector, 9.3% in 2015-16, was much higher than the 5-6% in previous three financial years and remained the major contributor to a healthy 7.6% growth of GDP for the same period.

national policy on rubber soon

The Centre will soon announce a national policy on rubber, said Nirmala Sitharaman, promising to strike a balance between imports and domestic production that will not hurt the local sector. The expert committee constituted to prepare a report on a national policy on rubber has submitted its report, she said, adding, “It has been getting delayed; we will announce it soon.”