Home Cities Chennai

Mother Teresa’s statue unveiled at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Chennai

Director of St. Anthony’s church Father John said it is a really big day for not only Christians but for all Indians.

Published: 04th September 2016 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2016 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

CHENNAI/KOLKATA: Mother Teresa’s statue was today unveiled at Seashore St. Anthony’s Shrine in Chennai hours ahead of the canonization of the Nobel peace laureate, who dedicated her life to helping the poor.

Bishop Dr A.M. Chinnapa expressed his delight and said the entire humanity will take pride in the recognition being accorded to Mother Teresa for her service to humanity.

“Mother Teresa’s statue is being installed here to celebrate her sainthood...she thought it was a call from Lord Jesus to take care of the people. A saint doesn’t belong to one religion, a saint belongs to humanity, belongs to everyone,” he added.

Director of St. Anthony’s church Father John said it is a really big day for not only Christians but for all Indians.

“It is a really happy day today...She took care of everyone and rendered her wonderful service to all down-trodden people. So, it is a very proud moment. We feel that she is an Indian saint,” he added.

Sunita Kumar, the spokesperson of Missionaries of Charities, turned emotional, saying she was a part of my family.

“We are very excited. It is bringing tears in my eyes,” she told ANI.

Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis in a canonisation ceremony at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City today. Thousands of Mother Teresa's followers are expected to gather to witness the ceremony.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is leading a 12-member delegation to attend the function.

Pope Francis had in March announced that Mother Teresa, who spent 45 years serving the poor and sick on the streets in Kolkata, will be elevated to sainthood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp