Mother Teresa’s statue unveiled at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Chennai

CHENNAI/KOLKATA: Mother Teresa’s statue was today unveiled at Seashore St. Anthony’s Shrine in Chennai hours ahead of the canonization of the Nobel peace laureate, who dedicated her life to helping the poor.

Bishop Dr A.M. Chinnapa expressed his delight and said the entire humanity will take pride in the recognition being accorded to Mother Teresa for her service to humanity.

“Mother Teresa’s statue is being installed here to celebrate her sainthood...she thought it was a call from Lord Jesus to take care of the people. A saint doesn’t belong to one religion, a saint belongs to humanity, belongs to everyone,” he added.

Director of St. Anthony’s church Father John said it is a really big day for not only Christians but for all Indians.

“It is a really happy day today...She took care of everyone and rendered her wonderful service to all down-trodden people. So, it is a very proud moment. We feel that she is an Indian saint,” he added.

Sunita Kumar, the spokesperson of Missionaries of Charities, turned emotional, saying she was a part of my family.

“We are very excited. It is bringing tears in my eyes,” she told ANI.

Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis in a canonisation ceremony at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City today. Thousands of Mother Teresa's followers are expected to gather to witness the ceremony.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is leading a 12-member delegation to attend the function.

Pope Francis had in March announced that Mother Teresa, who spent 45 years serving the poor and sick on the streets in Kolkata, will be elevated to sainthood.