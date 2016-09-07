Home Cities Chennai

Discover the right age for meditation

Published: 07th September 2016

CHENNAI: The most common word used today by people across the world is meditation. Every home has at least one person who is into meditation. What is this all about? In simple words meditation is a spiritual love-link of the soul with the supreme soul. It helps us to know the spiritual truths of life and transform us into a value-based person so that we are not influenced by  worldly matters.

There has been a debate for years on what should be the ‘right age’ for meditation. Some ask why should someone indulge in these things at a young age? Because it’s their age to eat, make merry and enjoy life. Meditation or spirituality is for the elederly, is the common belief of society.

Discover.jpgI feel meditation is helpful for everyone; rather it is of utmost importance for the young generation. At that age, mind is fresh and energetic and not yet polluted by worldly matters. So they can inculcate values and virtues easily and bring about a positive change in themselves so that they can have a developed and balanced personality. Meditation helps us know our true self and connect us to the supreme soul who bestows us with all his powers. It makes us fearless, increases our concentration power, helps us  generate pure and positive thoughts, gives us peace of mind and helps us to achieve success in every aspects of life — whether it is studies or career.

Why turn to meditation only when we are stressed or internally disturbed? Can’t it be practised as a preventive measure so that we can lead a stress-free life? Isn’t prevention better than cure?

As the saying goes, as you sow, so shall you reap, if we sow the seed of divine values and virtues in the minds of youngsters at a  tender age, we would reap its healthy fruit in the form of a happier and beautiful world in future.

