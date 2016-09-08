Home Cities Chennai

Ponnonam '16 celebrated at Chennai's Hindustan University

Onam celebrations have always been a spectacle at Hindustan University, Chennai.

Ponnonam

KOCHI: Onam celebrations have always been a spectacle at Hindustan University, Chennai, and it was no different this year with the entire students and faculty celebrating ‘Ponnonam 2016’ on the campus. Actor R Rahman was the chief guest of the function.  University Chancellor Dr Elizabeth Verghese presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor Dr S Ramachandran, Director Ashok Varghese, Director Dr Aby Sam, Registrar Pon Ramalingam, Dean Academic Dr N Vasudevan, Special Officer Santosh Verghese and Department heads along with teaching and non-teaching staff were present at the celebration.

The celebration began by a prayer by student chaplain Rev Biju George followed by an invocation song by the students. Rahman reminded the students that life is a mixture of happiness and sorrows but one should always cherish and live according to the moral values in life.

