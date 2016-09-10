The au naturel way to fight PCOD

In the second part of the series, City Express highlights alternative medical treatments for Polycystic Ovary Disease. Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy and homeopathy are considered effective in altering and rebooting one’s lifestyle.

CHENNAI: In the first part, we glossed over the symptoms, causes and treatment for Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD). The widely agreed and effective treatment for the syndrome is having a healthy lifestyle. Though conventional treatment for it is through birth control pills, and medications for ovulation induction and androgen-blocking, there is alternative treatment — the au naturel way! With a holistic approach to treating PCOD, traditional treatments such as naturopathy, homeopathy, yoga and Ayurveda are favourites among women with PCOD. City Express finds out more about such treatments, PCOD-related asanas, siddha medicines and more.

Divya Khanna was 20 when she was diagnosed with PCOD. Though her first plan was to use the medicines prescribed by her gynaecologist, she gradually moved to alternative healing, a result of coming from a family inclined towards naturopathy. The result? “I feel much better now,” says a 25-year-old Divya. “The medicines I took initially were effective, but I realised that it wouldn’t work in the long run.

Since PCOD is a life-long disease, those medicines would have to be taken all the time,” she explains. The alternative treatments, she says, reboots your body for a healthier lifestyle. “I started doing yoga and consulted homeopathic doctors for my condition. I now know that my body is better,” she adds.

Ayurveda, homeopathy and yoga all have their own perspectives on PCOD. But, one factor binds them — the ability to address the ailment from its root. Dr Kushali Gambhir, a homeopath, shares, “In PCOD, you need to know how to manage carbohydrate metabolism. Look, the human body has been made in such a way to keep itself disease free. Only when the internal strength/immunity is hindered, does the body become ill,” she explains. “So, in homeopathy, we focus on the root cause of the illness and prescribe medicines to restore internal balance.”

Since the severity of PCOD may vary with each person from mild, mild-severe to severe depending upon their insulin resistance, cholesterol, stress and genetics, treatments are prescribed and tailor-made accordingly. Over 60% women with the condition belong to the adolescent and peri-menopause group, says Dr Kushali, adding that stress, multi-tasking or allergy to a specific type of food might also be a reason for PCOD. “People think that homeopaths don’t investigate much before treatment. But that’s not true at all. We always prescribe medicines according to the individual,” she adds.

You have to know what to eat, how to eat, and how to live in order to stave off this lifestyle disease, adds Dr Ishwarya Subramaniam, a naturopath. “Yoga and naturopathy can help deal with co-morbidity — the presence of one or more additional diseases co-occuring with a primary disease. Yoga has the power to correct the endocrine system on its own,” she explains. “Though these are time-consuming processes, they have long term benefits. When our body has lost its vitality because of years of misuse, how can one expect the cure to be immediate? People don’t have the patience for such treatments, but this is the need,” she avers.

With yoga becoming a part of most people’s daily routine, yoga instructor Divya, agrees with its effectiveness in restoring hormonal imbalance. “I know many women (between 17 to 50 years) who have this condition. I suggest yoga asanas that involve stretching, which positively impacts the body. It also flushes the body of toxins, calms the nervous system and automatically restores hormonal balance,” she says.

Similarly, ancient ayurveda and siddha treatments have also been proven to be effective. Dr Salini Unnikrishnan of Ayurillam Wellness Center says that seven out of every 10 female patients have PCOD. “We perceive this as a kapha (one of the three doshas of ayurveda) disorder and combine, exercise, yoga and ayurveda medicines to correct the lifestyle of the patients,” she says. “Panchakarma, a five-process procedure, is also highly effective in treating PCOD. The combination is unique for each person.” Siddha medicines like sapthasaram kashayam and varanadhi kashayam are used in ayurveda treatment.

“Surya namaskaram and pavanamukthasana is very effective, so are stretching exercises that stimulate the pituitary, thyroid and ovary,” she adds.