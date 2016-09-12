CHENNAI: A few things can bring anguish like missing of a dear one with no clues on their fate. But, a little bit of technology and effort by the State Crime Records Bureau, have helped 89 families at least know that their missing members are no longer alive and that they have to move on with life.

The State’s nodal agency to train police personnel on the latest software and to match data,took interest in matching the details of the missing persons and unclaimed bodies recovered from various parts of the State.

In what started on November 26 last year,the bureau staff found that details of 89 missing persons matched with the unclaimed bodies recovered from various parts of the State.

“It is still a sad news. But at least it is better to know what happened to the missing persons, than continue worrying about them and help the families move on with life,” says a senior police officer.

Matching details with unclaimed bodies and keeping track of missing persons cases are job

of local police stations. But the bureau staff realised that the police stations were not able to concentrate on the job due to heavy work load.

An idea that germinated in November 2015 has brought relief to 89 families so far,says the senior police officer. With nearly 3,739

unidentified bodies being reported in the State,as per NCRB data for 2015, Tamil Nadu came only second to Maharastra.

This reveals the enormity of the problem and the number of families that may be left with little clue about their missing dear ones.

“Currently, we are focusing on matching the cases that were reported in 2015 and years prior to it,” said an inspector, who is part of the team. In several cases, it was found that the missing persons had died in accidents or some other reasons just days after they disappeared.

The information,though brings grief to the families, enables them to at least perform the last rites to the departed souls or in some cases bring an end to property disputes.

Explaining how they matched the missing persons details and unidentified bodies, the

official said it was mainly based on details of birth marks and clothes worn by the persons at the time of their disappearance which were uploaded by police stations. Photos of the bodies and missing persons are also cross matched.

“The main challenge here is most families do not furnish proper details,including birth marks, tattoo or even clothes, which prolongs detection of the cases. In some instances, though the photos matched, the family

members denied that the person concerned was their missing one. In such cases, we do not force them to accept,” the inspector said.