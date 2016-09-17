Behind-the-scenes with the sound of music

Anushree Madhavan By

CHENNAI: Music is not music until it comes as a package. Separate the song, the beats and the rhythm and it is just noise. It needs someone to put everything together to produce something magical.

As a music producer and sound engineer, Thomas Juth does exactly that. “Simply put, sound engineering and mixing encompasses the entire production work of a song. It’s the last stage of music, where we bring about a balance in the song,” says the double-Grammy Award winner. On his first visit to India, Thomas is in the city to interact with the students of Swarnabhoomi Music Academy (SAM) today, where he will talk about the basics of sound mixing.

He became a musician because of his love for The Beatles. Over the course of his career he has worked with many well-known artistes like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Jason Mraz and many others. His work with Mexican pop duo Jesse and Joy won him a Grammy Award in 2012.

Apart from working with the biggies he also helps bring independent artistes to the fore. “Whether it’s independent artistes or experienced musicians — my work ethics don’t differ. I am always excited to work with any musician. Though there are many who approach me through several avenues, I prefer travelling and finding new talent to work with,” he says.

The Berlin-based mix engineer is in India till December, and wishes to travel to various cities, especially Mumbai, to hunt for talent and record sounds. Ask him about India and he says, “I have been here for a few days and the vibe is great. I can see that people here are inclined towards music and you have so any genres here. Bollywood and pop music seem to be the favourites. I want to go to all the big cities and explore India and music here.”

Though Thomas has not been following any particular Indian musician in particular, he has listened to renditions of Pandit Ravi Shankar, especially his works with George Harrison of The Beatles. “I am in love with the concept of ragas, and also like the sitar,” he says. But now that he is here, Thomas admits he is yet to listen to the latest songs and says that he will catch up soon.

Known for collaborating with various artistes, Thomas wishes to do the same here. “I’m thinking of making some Indian-themed music. I think I’ll have a fun jam session with the students at SAM too!” he shares. Currently working on a new album with a German artiste, Thomas wishes to eventually come back and work with Indian musicians.