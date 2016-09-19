Use this app to protect your kids from sexual abuse

Akhila Damodaran By

CHENNAI: Most parents are always unsure how to have a conversation with their child on sexual abuse. It’s a fine line they have to tread. They want their kids to be aware and safe, but not distrustful. To cross that bridge, an NGO that works for the prevention of child sexual abuse has brought out an information app.

An initiative by Enfold, Surakshit, the app was launched recently by the UNICEF, CDAC Hyderabad, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt of India, and Enfold Proactive Health Trust. This information app teaches ‘Body Safety Rules’ to 6 to 18 year olds.

The app is aimed at creating awareness about the issue among children and parents, says the co-founder Dr Sangeeta Saxsena. “We have interacted with parents, children and teachers for the past 15 years. The common thing that people say is I do not know how to talk to my child about it. They are worried that it would scare them or make them suspicious. This was the prime reason that drove us to develop this app.”

The app talks about safe and unsafe touch and also who ‘safe adults’ are. They are defined as people who follow these personal safety rules. “In case of abuse, you should be able to talk about it to the ‘safe adults’. If a mother says that touching inappropriately is common and happens with many girls, you should go to another safe adult and talk about it until you get some help,” Sangeeta explained.

Apart from this, the app also explains how to identify the safe adult, and the ‘No-Go-Tell’ approach to sexual abuse. There are four stories categorised according to the age of child. These stories aims to help children understand the perpetrator’s enticing approach, and help them realise that the blame and shame of the crime rests squarely the app the abuser.

It also provides child helpline number. Stories in the apps are based around the settings of a house, playground, schools and a drama rehearsal in school. The other tab talks about personal safety rules.

“Parents usually tell their children not to let anyone touch their private parts. A child does not have control over somebody else’s actions; he or she can only control his or her actions. Some younger children pull their mates’ clothes and laugh at them. Hence, these rules also make them understand that they should not to do such things,” she added. It talks about Internet safety and the responsibilities of a digital citizen for older children.

The app is available in 11 Indian languages — Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali and Odiya and is free of cost. Any hand-held device can be used to download this app on Google Play store.